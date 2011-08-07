Several hundred turn out to see Three Mile Island up close

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Jason Maddux -- Ed Carreras, operations training manager for Three Mile Island, leads a tour of the simulated control room at the TMI Training Center, 1009 Pecks Road, on Thursday night, Sept. 8.

Some trips to last week’s open house at Three Mile Island were short, completed by nearby neighbors who like to visit the nuclear plant during the annual event.

But that wasn’t the case for Joanne Laudeman of Wilmington, Delaware.

She rearranged her work schedule and planned a special trip to the event Thursday night, Sept. 8, along with her mother, Angelina Marnickas, who lives in the Hershey area.

About 400 people showed up for the event, according to Ralph DeSantis, an Exelon spokesman at TMI. Exelon owns the plant. Attendees were able to take a bus tour to the island, although the bulk of the event was held at the TMI Training Center, 1009 Pecks Road.

There was free food and a tour of the control room training simulator, as well as a room full of displays. Youngsters could fight a simulated fire. There were TMI safety presentations and discussions of how the plant works. About 650 people are employed at the plant.

All of it was great fun for Laudeman, she said.

“We just find the whole Three Mile Island thing fascinating,” she said, adding that the tour would be great for children as well as adults. “As a matter of fact, we might come back next year.”

She enjoyed going to the island itself and learning about the wildlife on the island, which includes 50 to 200 deer, ospreys, bald eagles and peregrine falcons.

She was a junior in high school in Pottsville when the 1979 accident happened, she said, and “it’s nice to put all that together” by visiting the site.

Laudeman said she was impressed by all the safety training and precautions at the plant.

Chad Strausbaugh of Hummelstown agreed that it was interesting to see that safety is a top priority.

“It’s just neat to know how things work, the training that people go through and the procedures they have in place. I think a lot of people don’t know about that,” he said.

It was his first time to the plant, although he said he drives by it “all the time.”

“The control room is just amazing,” he said. “It was pretty intense.”

The control room simulator is an exact replica of what would be found in the plant, said Ed Carreras, operations training manager for Three Mile Island.

Those on the tour were able to see how some of the safety features work. Saige Wilt, 12, of Middletown, was picked from the crowd to press a button to start a shutdown. It only took a few seconds for the shutdown to occur.

Doug Carl, who lives near Bainbridge, brought his family. He, too, said they drive by the plant every day but had never been there.

“I didn’t realize there was actual water flowing down at the base of the (cooling) tower,” he said. “You can’t see that from the road.”

Carl said people his age identify with TMI and the 1979 meltdown.

He said his children were interested in seeing the plant up close, and had a bonus of viewing deer as well on the bus tour.

“We just definitely appreciate that they try to connect with the community and the people around the plant,” he said.